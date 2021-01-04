968 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 182.3% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 1,015,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,457,000 after acquiring an additional 655,804 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $308.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,694,328. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $314.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

