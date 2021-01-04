$933.20 Million in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to post sales of $933.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $927.90 million and the highest is $937.25 million. Genpact posted sales of $940.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter worth $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 163.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 39.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

G stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,338. Genpact has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

