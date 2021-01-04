8,944 Shares in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) Purchased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AVNT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.45. 532,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,479. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVNT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

