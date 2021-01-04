$87.05 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will announce $87.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $88.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $80.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $301.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.60 million to $303.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $322.58 million, with estimates ranging from $315.19 million to $334.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELF. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Shares of ELF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.10. 1,787,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,630. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.59 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $158,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 11,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $234,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,398 shares of company stock worth $5,198,701 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,526 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $144,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $2,792,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

