$83.07 Million in Sales Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will announce sales of $83.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.80 million and the highest is $85.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $78.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $323.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.40 million to $325.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $330.80 million, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $340.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 275,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.45. 246,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,503. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.33. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

