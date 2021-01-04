$785.27 Million in Sales Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report $785.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $785.00 million to $787.30 million. Marvell Technology Group reported sales of $717.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $321,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,495 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after buying an additional 5,615,471 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,249 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 153.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,375,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,783 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,744 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.54. 4,049,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,463,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

