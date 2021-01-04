$772.20 Million in Sales Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will announce sales of $772.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $763.00 million to $781.00 million. ResMed reported sales of $736.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $527,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $21,760,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,126 shares of company stock worth $6,176,235. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,281,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,276,843,000 after acquiring an additional 77,643 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,811,000 after buying an additional 221,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ResMed by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after buying an additional 223,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ResMed by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,847,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,214,000 after buying an additional 49,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.56. 322,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.68. ResMed has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

