$767.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to post sales of $767.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $764.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $769.60 million. Cimpress reported sales of $820.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.63 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $87.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $126.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,360,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 58.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 87.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 149,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

