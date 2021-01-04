$7.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post sales of $7.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.24 billion and the lowest is $6.99 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $6.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $26.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.27 billion to $26.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $28.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

MDLZ traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.67. 388,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,973,096. The stock has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $390,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 127,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

