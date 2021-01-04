$67.47 Million in Sales Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to report sales of $67.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $70.50 million. Glaukos reported sales of $65.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $219.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.20 million to $222.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $288.61 million, with estimates ranging from $278.40 million to $296.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Shares of Glaukos stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.54. 10,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,709. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Glaukos has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $76.20.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Glaukos by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 855.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.