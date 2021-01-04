$65.33 Million in Sales Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will announce sales of $65.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.80 million and the lowest is $57.00 million. Bonanza Creek Energy posted sales of $79.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $247.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $289.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $498.83 million, with estimates ranging from $473.00 million to $529.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 170.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 41,491 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 60.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,577 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,296,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter worth about $197,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $19.33. 181,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

