$641.06 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report sales of $641.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $645.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $636.69 million. Endo International reported sales of $764.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Endo International’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENDP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

Shares of ENDP opened at $7.18 on Monday. Endo International has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $7.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Endo International news, major shareholder International Plc Endo bought 7,344,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 35,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

