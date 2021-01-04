$627.37 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post sales of $627.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $633.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $624.97 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $552.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.64.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total value of $290,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 722 shares in the company, valued at $209,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total transaction of $14,518,541.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,440 shares of company stock valued at $53,701,223 in the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 198.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,370,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $290.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $293.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.00.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

