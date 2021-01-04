$527.29 Million in Sales Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to report $527.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $506.88 million and the highest is $554.00 million. SkyWest reported sales of $743.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 197.3% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,410,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,015,000 after purchasing an additional 936,219 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 78.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,737,000 after purchasing an additional 236,571 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in SkyWest in the second quarter worth $6,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SkyWest by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,149,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SkyWest by 30.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 112,860 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.10. 14,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,246. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.90. SkyWest has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $66.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

