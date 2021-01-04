$514.55 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will post $514.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $495.40 million to $525.90 million. Harsco posted sales of $399.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.40 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

HSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. 8,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,954. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Harsco during the third quarter worth $169,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 62.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 40.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth about $423,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

