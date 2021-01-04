$5.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to post $5.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.46 billion and the lowest is $5.12 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $8.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $23.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.19 billion to $23.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.82 billion to $24.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $21.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.