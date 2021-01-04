$479.82 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post sales of $479.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $599.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $449.01 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $905.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $460.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

MEDNAX stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

