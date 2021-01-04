$320.29 Million in Sales Expected for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will announce sales of $320.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for VeriSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $319.87 million to $320.70 million. VeriSign reported sales of $310.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VeriSign will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VeriSign.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $132,217.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $1,293,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,990,441.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,121. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 718,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,228,000 after buying an additional 46,611 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 320.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 142,239 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 559.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSN opened at $216.40 on Monday. VeriSign has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VeriSign (VRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.