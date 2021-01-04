$31.81 Million in Sales Expected for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to post $31.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.81 million and the lowest is $30.80 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $30.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $123.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $125.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $135.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clipper Realty.
Several research firms have commented on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Clipper Realty from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th.
Clipper Realty stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,914. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $122.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.00.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
