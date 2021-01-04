$31.81 Million in Sales Expected for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to post $31.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.81 million and the lowest is $30.80 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $30.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $123.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $125.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $135.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clipper Realty.

Several research firms have commented on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Clipper Realty from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 1,009,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 240,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clipper Realty stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,914. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $122.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

