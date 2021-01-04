$302.60 Million in Sales Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce $302.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.60 million. Monro posted sales of $329.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist decreased their price objective on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monro in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

MNRO stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,916. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $79.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 190.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monro by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

