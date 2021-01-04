$30.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to announce $30.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.44 billion. Anthem reported sales of $27.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $120.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.72 billion to $120.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $129.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $126.85 billion to $131.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 25.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,552,000 after purchasing an additional 92,903 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in Anthem by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after buying an additional 103,406 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Anthem by 241.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Anthem by 16.9% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 7.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $315.56. The company had a trading volume of 55,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,042. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $338.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.15 and a 200 day moving average of $285.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

