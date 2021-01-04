$3.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to report sales of $3.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.85 billion and the lowest is $3.79 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $14.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $15.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Adient during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Adient in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADNT traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $33.73. 889,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,535. Adient has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

