$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will report $3.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $13.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.83 billion to $14.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,838 shares of company stock worth $20,767,400. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.07. 760,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of -390.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.