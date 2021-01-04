$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will report $3.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $13.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.83 billion to $14.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,838 shares of company stock worth $20,767,400. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.07. 760,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of -390.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

