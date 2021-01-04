$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to report $3.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $5.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $14.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $14.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $14.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 325.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 88.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,965 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. 356,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,199,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

