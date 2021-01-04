$283.76 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report sales of $283.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.90 million to $288.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $267.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $293.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.74 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after buying an additional 428,855 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,921,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,077,000 after purchasing an additional 421,325 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276,937 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 762,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,292,000 after purchasing an additional 235,280 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 127,785 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PB opened at $69.36 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

