$27.21 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to announce sales of $27.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $28.34 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $46.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $104.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.50 million to $105.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $108.15 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $110.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $409,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $1,066,713.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 81.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 684,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 306,451 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $607,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after buying an additional 61,031 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

ASPN traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. 2,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,446. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.48 million, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

