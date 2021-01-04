$25.90 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post $25.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $26.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $105.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.80 million to $105.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $104.35 million, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $106.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMRC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $34.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $467.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.86. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $45.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 138.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 128.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

