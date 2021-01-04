$249.47 Million in Sales Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) will post $249.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $245.61 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $272.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Extended Stay America had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million.

STAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Extended Stay America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

STAY opened at $14.81 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is 4.21%.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

