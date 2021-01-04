$217.63 Million in Sales Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will report sales of $217.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.90 million and the lowest is $217.50 million. Knowles posted sales of $233.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $738.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $738.60 million to $739.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $835.19 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $851.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KN. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,657,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,503,000 after acquiring an additional 668,634 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Knowles by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,847,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,189,000 after acquiring an additional 79,637 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,381,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 44,240 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Knowles by 1,066.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,272,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Knowles by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,219,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,172,000 after acquiring an additional 81,592 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.95. 8,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

