$2.57 EPS Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.76. The Home Depot posted earnings per share of $2.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year earnings of $11.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $13.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.71.

HD traded down $2.71 on Monday, hitting $262.91. 139,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,779. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after buying an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,749,000 after buying an additional 47,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,862,000 after buying an additional 165,158 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

