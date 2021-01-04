$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to post $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. The Hershey reported sales of $2.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

Shares of HSY traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.97. 9,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,141. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,032. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.0% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.6% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 251.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

