$18.99 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to report $18.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $19.70 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $23.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $79.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.30 million to $81.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $88.96 million, with estimates ranging from $70.50 million to $109.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RC. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE RC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. 4,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $645.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,545,000 after acquiring an additional 621,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 529,320 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 321.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 465,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 355,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 371,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

