$150.35 Million in Sales Expected for Onto Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTO) will announce sales of $150.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Onto Innovation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the highest is $150.70 million. Onto Innovation reported sales of $120.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will report full year sales of $551.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $551.40 million to $552.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $627.05 million, with estimates ranging from $624.00 million to $630.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Onto Innovation.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Onto Innovation stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,011. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $49.11.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

