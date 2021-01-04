$147.10 Million in Sales Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report $147.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. Unifi reported sales of $169.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $606.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $596.50 million to $616.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $671.80 million, with estimates ranging from $658.60 million to $685.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 9.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Unifi in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $437,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the second quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Unifi by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Unifi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Unifi by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.61. 4,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,809. The firm has a market cap of $324.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.04. Unifi has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

