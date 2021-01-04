$138.26 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to announce $138.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $138.55 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $152.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $577.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.10 million to $577.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $606.23 million, with estimates ranging from $603.70 million to $610.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $149.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $105.18 on Monday. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $108.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.91 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,576,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,683,000 after purchasing an additional 748,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

