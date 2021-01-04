$133.12 Million in Sales Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to announce sales of $133.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.90 million and the lowest is $126.46 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $131.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $501.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.85 million to $507.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $533.56 million, with estimates ranging from $519.17 million to $543.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 555.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 60,111 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 896,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 336,622 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. 4,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,483. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

