$13.76 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to announce sales of $13.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.82 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $8.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $45.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.61 billion to $45.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $54.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.06 billion to $55.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in AbbVie by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 508,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,540,000 after acquiring an additional 146,864 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.15. 6,148,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,194,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $109.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.29. The company has a market cap of $189.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

