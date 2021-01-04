$115.81 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report $115.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.33 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $216.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $526.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $505.90 million to $554.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $419.82 million, with estimates ranging from $357.30 million to $514.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NRZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 854.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

NRZ opened at $9.94 on Monday. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

