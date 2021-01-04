$1.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. CMC Materials reported earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCMP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.78.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

CCMP stock opened at $151.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.05. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $174.87.

CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

