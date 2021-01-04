$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Fortive reported sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in Fortive by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.58. Fortive has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

