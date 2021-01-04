$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%.

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $72.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.86. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $74.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $207,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $231,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

