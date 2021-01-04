0xcert (ZXC) Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $75,858.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded up 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00042948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00300851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030368 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00022670 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

