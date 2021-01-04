$0.64 EPS Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.78. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 44,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,011. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.49.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,379,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,643,000 after buying an additional 326,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after buying an additional 1,203,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,727,000 after buying an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,509,000 after buying an additional 1,357,511 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,249,000 after buying an additional 1,014,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

