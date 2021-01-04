$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. FMR LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,519,000 after purchasing an additional 699,828 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,898,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,584,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,184,000 after buying an additional 238,001 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 120.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,022,000 after buying an additional 336,240 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 172,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.50. 6,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $38.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

