$0.17 EPS Expected for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICICI Bank.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%.

IBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBN traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.44. 149,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,384,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ICICI Bank has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ICICI Bank by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ICICI Bank by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICICI Bank (IBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.