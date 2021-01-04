$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Splunk posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.18.

SPLK stock opened at $169.89 on Friday. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $213,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,008,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,131 shares of company stock worth $6,852,033. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 23.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

