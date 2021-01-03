ZINC Market Cap Achieves $42,605.93 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 39.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $20.33 and $5.60. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $42,605.93 and approximately $1,159.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00257891 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00024826 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $642.06 or 0.01963826 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

