Zeepin (ZPT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $51,430.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Zeepin has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $173,058.07 and $51,430.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00123918 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00173484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.36 or 0.00516526 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00268313 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019126 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003343 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

