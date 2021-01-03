ZBG Token (ZT) Price Tops $0.0500

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One ZBG Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. ZBG Token has a market cap of $13.21 million and $9.71 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00037828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00262812 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $614.85 or 0.01900711 BTC.

ZBG Token Token Profile

ZBG Token is a token. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

ZBG Token Token Trading

ZBG Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

