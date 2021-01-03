Zap Price Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Zap has a market cap of $21.92 million and $1.25 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Zap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0928 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00039393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00265409 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025926 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.75 or 0.02036316 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

